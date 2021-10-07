The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium, in a MAC showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Dix Stadium
Betting Information for Kent State vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-5.5
65
Kent State and Buffalo Stats
- The Golden Flashes score just 0.2 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Bulls surrender (24.2).
- This year, the Golden Flashes have four turnovers, one fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).
- The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (29.8) as the Golden Flashes have allowed (27.6).
- This year the Bulls have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (14).
Kent State Players to Watch
- Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 896 passing yards (179.2 ypg) on 74-of-127 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 211 rushing yards (42.2 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 74 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier Williams has piled up 55 carries for 246 yards (49.2 per game).
- Dante Cephas' 298 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and one touchdown.
- Keshunn Abram has hauled in 15 passes for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Nykeim Johnson's 20 catches have netted him 195 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 943 yards (188.6 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Kevin Marks' team-high 288 rushing yards (57.6 per game) have come on 78 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Dylan McDuffie has piled up 50 carries for 262 yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Quian Williams' 465 receiving yards (93.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.
- Dominic Johnson has put together a 165-yard season so far (33.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 16 passes.
- Jovany Ruiz's seven receptions this season have resulted in 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
