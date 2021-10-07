Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) stand on the field during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium, in a MAC showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Dix Stadium

Betting Information for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5.5 65

Kent State and Buffalo Stats

The Golden Flashes score just 0.2 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Bulls surrender (24.2).

This year, the Golden Flashes have four turnovers, one fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).

The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (29.8) as the Golden Flashes have allowed (27.6).

This year the Bulls have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (14).

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 896 passing yards (179.2 ypg) on 74-of-127 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 211 rushing yards (42.2 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 74 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has piled up 55 carries for 246 yards (49.2 per game).

Dante Cephas' 298 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and one touchdown.

Keshunn Abram has hauled in 15 passes for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nykeim Johnson's 20 catches have netted him 195 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 943 yards (188.6 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Kevin Marks' team-high 288 rushing yards (57.6 per game) have come on 78 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Dylan McDuffie has piled up 50 carries for 262 yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Quian Williams' 465 receiving yards (93.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has put together a 165-yard season so far (33.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 16 passes.

Jovany Ruiz's seven receptions this season have resulted in 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

