September 23, 2021
How to Watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tarian Lee Jr. (23) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes running back Joachim Bangda (21) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tarian Lee Jr. (23) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes running back Joachim Bangda (21) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Kent State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maryland and Kent State Stats

  • The Terrapins average 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.0).
  • This year, the Terrapins have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (10).
  • The Golden Flashes have averaged 12.0 more points this year (25.7) than the Terrapins have allowed (13.7).
  • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Terrapins have forced turnovers (6).

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 956 passing yards (318.7 ypg) on 80-of-106 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 16 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 37 times for 251 yards (83.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 69 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Isaiah Jacobs has collected 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 20 carries.
  • Dontay Demus Jr.'s team-leading 338 receiving yards (112.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Rakim Jarrett has grabbed 16 passes for 259 yards (86.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Jeshaun Jones' 10 grabs have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Dustin Crum has thrown for 454 yards (151.3 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 108 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Marquez Cooper's team-high 199 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 30 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Xavier Williams has collected 165 yards (55.0 per game) on 30 carries.
  • Keshunn Abram's 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Nykeim Johnson has put together a 105-yard season so far (35.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes.
  • Dante Cephas' seven grabs have yielded 83 yards (27.7 ypg).

Maryland Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

West Virginia

W 30-24

Home

9/11/2021

Howard

W 62-0

Home

9/17/2021

Illinois

W 20-17

Away

9/25/2021

Kent State

-

Home

10/1/2021

Iowa

-

Home

10/9/2021

Ohio State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Minnesota

-

Away

Kent State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Texas A&M

L 41-10

Away

9/11/2021

VMI

W 60-10

Home

9/18/2021

Iowa

L 30-7

Away

9/25/2021

Maryland

-

Away

10/2/2021

Bowling Green

-

Home

10/9/2021

Buffalo

-

Home

10/16/2021

Western Michigan

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Kent State at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

