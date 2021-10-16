Publish date:
How to Watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MAC foes match up when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
Western Michigan and Kent State Stats
- The Broncos put up 25.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (29.3).
- This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).
- The Golden Flashes have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.0) as the Broncos have allowed (25.5).
- The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 1,438 passing yards (239.7 ypg) on 115-of-187 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- La'Darius Jefferson has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 435 yards (72.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Sean Tyler has collected 414 yards (69.0 per game) on 79 carries with two touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore's team-leading 485 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Corey Crooms has totaled 418 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes this year.
- Jaylen Hall's 20 receptions have turned into 267 yards (44.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,303 yards (217.2 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 283 yards (47.2 ypg) on 71 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 95 times for 479 yards (79.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- Dante Cephas' 484 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Keshunn Abram has put up a 315-yard season so far (52.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes.
- Nykeim Johnson's 23 catches are good enough for 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Western Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
San Jose State
W 23-3
Home
10/2/2021
Buffalo
W 24-17
Away
10/9/2021
Ball State
L 45-20
Home
10/16/2021
Kent State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Toledo
-
Away
11/3/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/9/2021
Akron
-
Home
Kent State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Maryland
L 37-16
Away
10/2/2021
Bowling Green
W 27-20
Home
10/9/2021
Buffalo
W 48-38
Home
10/16/2021
Western Michigan
-
Away
10/23/2021
Ohio
-
Away
11/3/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/10/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Kent State at Western Michigan
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
