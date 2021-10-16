    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    MAC foes match up when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Kent State

    Western Michigan and Kent State Stats

    • The Broncos put up 25.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (29.3).
    • This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).
    • The Golden Flashes have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.0) as the Broncos have allowed (25.5).
    • The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 1,438 passing yards (239.7 ypg) on 115-of-187 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • La'Darius Jefferson has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 435 yards (72.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Sean Tyler has collected 414 yards (69.0 per game) on 79 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's team-leading 485 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Corey Crooms has totaled 418 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes this year.
    • Jaylen Hall's 20 receptions have turned into 267 yards (44.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,303 yards (217.2 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 283 yards (47.2 ypg) on 71 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 95 times for 479 yards (79.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • Dante Cephas' 484 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Keshunn Abram has put up a 315-yard season so far (52.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes.
    • Nykeim Johnson's 23 catches are good enough for 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Western Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    San Jose State

    W 23-3

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Buffalo

    W 24-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Ball State

    L 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    Kent State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Maryland

    L 37-16

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 27-20

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Buffalo

    W 48-38

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Kent State at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
