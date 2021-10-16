Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes match up when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan and Kent State Stats

The Broncos put up 25.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (29.3).

This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).

The Golden Flashes have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.0) as the Broncos have allowed (25.5).

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 1,438 passing yards (239.7 ypg) on 115-of-187 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

La'Darius Jefferson has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 435 yards (72.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Sean Tyler has collected 414 yards (69.0 per game) on 79 carries with two touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's team-leading 485 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has totaled 418 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes this year.

Jaylen Hall's 20 receptions have turned into 267 yards (44.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,303 yards (217.2 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 283 yards (47.2 ypg) on 71 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 95 times for 479 yards (79.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

Dante Cephas' 484 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Keshunn Abram has put up a 315-yard season so far (52.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes.

Nykeim Johnson's 23 catches are good enough for 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 San Jose State W 23-3 Home 10/2/2021 Buffalo W 24-17 Away 10/9/2021 Ball State L 45-20 Home 10/16/2021 Kent State - Home 10/23/2021 Toledo - Away 11/3/2021 Central Michigan - Home 11/9/2021 Akron - Home

Kent State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Maryland L 37-16 Away 10/2/2021 Bowling Green W 27-20 Home 10/9/2021 Buffalo W 48-38 Home 10/16/2021 Western Michigan - Away 10/23/2021 Ohio - Away 11/3/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/10/2021 Central Michigan - Away

