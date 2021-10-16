Kent State looks to stay perfect and pick up its third MAC win on Saturday when it visits Western Michigan.

Kent State enters this game Saturday just 3-3 on the year, but all three of its losses have been to Power 5 schools. The Golden Flashes dropped their opener to Texas A&M and then lost back-to-back games to Big Ten schools in Iowa and Maryland.

How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Their first win of the year was over VMI in a blowout 60-10 victory, and now they have won two straight to open MAC play. Kent State has knocked off Bowling Green and Buffalo in consecutive weeks to put itself at the top of the conference.

Even though the Golden Flashes have won their first two conference games, they still come into their game with Western Michigan as the underdog.

The Broncos have had a strange year so far this season. They began the year getting blown out by Michigan but followed that up two weeks later with an upset win over Pitt. They also knocked off last season's darling San Jose State and conference foe Buffalo.

The Broncos couldn't keep up the momentum, though, and were blown out by Ball State last week. The Cardinals scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Western Michigan 45-20.

The Broncos can't afford to lose another MAC game and will look to deal Kent State its first conference loss on Saturday to keep pace with the top teams.

