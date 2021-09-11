How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri

The Missouri Tigers visit the Kentucky Wildcats with each team looking to start 1-0 in conference play in the SEC.

In a battle of the SEC's two northernmost teams, the Kentucky Wildcats host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Both teams are coming off non-conference wins in their respective openers.

Kentucky was at home last week as well, when they easily handled Louisiana-Monroe by a score of 45-10. Mizzou had a slightly tougher time with Central Michigan, holding off a late Chippewa charge to win 34-24.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

You can stream the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri running back Tyler Badie is coming off of a monster performance against Central Michigan. The senior running back totaled 203 yards on 25 carries. He also caught 3 passes for 40 yards and scored both through the air and on the ground.

The Wildcats are led by Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis. In his first start for Kentucky, the junior threw for 367 yards despite completing just 18 passes. He also tossed four touchdowns.

Saturday's meeting will be the 12th all-time between the two schools, with Kentucky holding a 7-4 advantage. The Wildcats had won five games in a row before Missouri stopped their streak last year with a 20-10 win in Columbia.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.