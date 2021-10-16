How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

The top-ranked Bulldogs host the No. 11 Wildcats in an SEC East showdown.

Kentucky is ranked eleventh, and Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the nation after Alabama lost to Texas A&M last week.

The Wildcats have slowly been rising in the rankings. They were unranked when they beat South Carolina and still outside the Top 25 when they beat No. 10 Florida. That shocking victory catapulted Kentucky to No. 16 and then No. 11 after a win over LSU. The Wildcars are 6-0 on the season.

Georgia is also 6-0, and the Bulldogs have earned that 6-0 start. They opened the season with a win over a Clemson team that was ranked No. 3 in Week 1. They went on to beat three unranked schools before downing then-No. 8 Arkansas and then-No. 18 Auburn in back-to-back weeks.

Though JT Daniels started at QB for Georgia at the beginning of the season, injuries have kept the USC transfer sidelined. Backup quarterback Stetson Bennett has led the Bulldogs the last few weeks with 746 yards and eight touchdowns. Zamir White stands out among a talented group of running backs. He has 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Wildcats also boast top talent in Will Levis at quarterback who has 1,134 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions. Running back Chris Rodriguez has 759 yards and five touchdowns on 120 carries.

This is a huge SEC East battle, and Georgia has home field advantage. If the Bulldogs fan affect the game the way they did when Arkansas came to town, it could be a long day for Kentucky.

