    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top-ranked Bulldogs host the No. 11 Wildcats in an SEC East showdown.
    Author:

    Kentucky is ranked eleventh, and Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the nation after Alabama lost to Texas A&M last week.

    The Wildcats have slowly been rising in the rankings. They were unranked when they beat South Carolina and still outside the Top 25 when they beat No. 10 Florida. That shocking victory catapulted Kentucky to No. 16 and then No. 11 after a win over LSU. The Wildcars are 6-0 on the season.

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    You can live stream Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgia is also 6-0, and the Bulldogs have earned that 6-0 start. They opened the season with a win over a Clemson team that was ranked No. 3 in Week 1. They went on to beat three unranked schools before downing then-No. 8 Arkansas and then-No. 18 Auburn in back-to-back weeks.

    Though JT Daniels started at QB for Georgia at the beginning of the season, injuries have kept the USC transfer sidelined. Backup quarterback Stetson Bennett has led the Bulldogs the last few weeks with 746 yards and eight touchdowns. Zamir White stands out among a talented group of running backs. He has 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

    The Wildcats also boast top talent in Will Levis at quarterback who has 1,134 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions. Running back Chris Rodriguez has 759 yards and five touchdowns on 120 carries.

    This is a huge SEC East battle, and Georgia has home field advantage. If the Bulldogs fan affect the game the way they did when Arkansas came to town, it could be a long day for Kentucky. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827014
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16831188
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16733166
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925008
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16903805
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at San Jose Quakes

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy