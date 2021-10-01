Kentucky vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) celebrates a touchdown during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Flgai 092521 Ufvs Tennesseefb 49

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kroger Field, in a SEC showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kroger Field

Betting Information for Florida vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Florida -7.5 55

Florida and Kentucky Stats

This year, the Gators put up 18.2 more points per game (36) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).

The Gators have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Wildcats have put an average of 31 points per game on the board this year, 11.2 more than the 19.8 the Gators have surrendered.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (3).

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones leads Florida with 654 passing yards (163.5 ypg) on 69-of-103 passing with four touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 379 rushing yards (94.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season Anthony Richardson has taken 11 carries for 275 yards (68.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 232 receiving yards (58 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has caught eight passes for 122 yards (30.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rick Wells' 11 receptions have netted him 121 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has 902 passing yards (225.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.3% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 67 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 521 yards (130.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 132 yards (33 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high 402 receiving yards (100.5 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Josh Ali has reeled in 16 passes for 233 yards (58.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Epps' five catches have netted him 104 yards (26 ypg) and one touchdown.

