SEC opponents meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Georgia and Kentucky Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 22.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Wildcats surrender (17.5).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

The Wildcats have scored 31.0 points per game this year, 25.5 more than the Bulldogs have given up.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 746 passing yards (124.3 ypg) on 43-of-62 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 126 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries.

Zamir White has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 354 yards (59.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has rushed for 245 yards (40.8 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 315 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has recorded 280 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 13 receptions for 224 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis leads Kentucky with 1,134 passing yards (189.0 ypg) on 87-of-135 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 767 rushing yards (127.8 per game) have come on 120 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 253 yards (42.2 per game) on 45 carries with one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 527 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Josh Ali has reeled in 17 passes for 248 yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Epps' seven catches this season have resulted in 132 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Vanderbilt W 62-0 Away 10/2/2021 Arkansas W 37-0 Home 10/9/2021 Auburn W 34-10 Away 10/16/2021 Kentucky - Home 10/30/2021 Florida - Away 11/6/2021 Missouri - Home 11/13/2021 Tennessee - Away

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 South Carolina W 16-10 Away 10/2/2021 Florida W 20-13 Home 10/9/2021 LSU W 42-21 Home 10/16/2021 Georgia - Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State - Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee - Home 11/13/2021 Vanderbilt - Away

