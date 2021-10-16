Publish date:
How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SEC opponents meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Georgia and Kentucky Stats
- The Bulldogs rack up 22.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Wildcats surrender (17.5).
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
- The Wildcats have scored 31.0 points per game this year, 25.5 more than the Bulldogs have given up.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).
Georgia Players to Watch
- Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 746 passing yards (124.3 ypg) on 43-of-62 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 126 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries.
- Zamir White has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 354 yards (59.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has rushed for 245 yards (40.8 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' team-high 315 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Ladd McConkey has recorded 280 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.
- Jermaine Burton has hauled in 13 receptions for 224 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis leads Kentucky with 1,134 passing yards (189.0 ypg) on 87-of-135 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 767 rushing yards (127.8 per game) have come on 120 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 253 yards (42.2 per game) on 45 carries with one touchdown.
- Wan'Dale Robinson's 527 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has reeled in 17 passes for 248 yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Isaiah Epps' seven catches this season have resulted in 132 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Georgia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Vanderbilt
W 62-0
Away
10/2/2021
Arkansas
W 37-0
Home
10/9/2021
Auburn
W 34-10
Away
10/16/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
10/30/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/6/2021
Missouri
-
Home
11/13/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
South Carolina
W 16-10
Away
10/2/2021
Florida
W 20-13
Home
10/9/2021
LSU
W 42-21
Home
10/16/2021
Georgia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
11/13/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
