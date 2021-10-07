Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) pushes off the tackle of Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) have home advantage in a SEC battle versus the LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kroger Field

Kroger Field

Betting Information for Kentucky vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -3.5 50.5

Kentucky and LSU Stats

The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers surrender (23.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Tigers, on average, score 14.6 more points (31.4) than the Wildcats allow (16.8).

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Wildcats' takeaways (3).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has 989 passing yards (197.8 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 88 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 104 times for 620 yards (124.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has collected 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 467 receiving yards (93.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Josh Ali has racked up 248 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Isaiah Epps' five receptions have turned into 104 yards (20.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson leads LSU with 1,468 passing yards (293.6 ypg) on 113-of-181 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 32 times for 166 yards (33.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tyrion Davis-Price has rushed for 141 yards (28.2 per game) on 45 carries.

Kayshon Boutte's 435 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put up a 252-yard season so far (50.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes.

Deion Smith's 10 catches this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

