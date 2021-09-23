Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will face each other on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a clash of SEC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kentucky and South Carolina Stats

  • The Wildcats rack up 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks allow (19.0).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Gamecocks have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • The Gamecocks, on average, score 6.0 more points (26.3) than the Wildcats allow (20.3).
  • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Will Levis has 800 passing yards (266.7 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 59 times for 377 yards (125.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 20 carries for 82 yards (27.3 per game).
  • Wan'Dale Robinson's team-leading 337 receiving yards (112.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Josh Ali has totaled 219 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes this year.
  • Isaiah Epps' five grabs have yielded 104 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Zeb Noland leads South Carolina with 396 passing yards (132.0 ypg) on 27-of-48 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • Zaquandre White has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 167 yards (55.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Juju McDowell has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).
  • Josh Vann's 271 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jalen Brooks has totaled 72 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
  • Jaheim Bell's four receptions have yielded 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

UL Monroe

W 45-10

Home

9/11/2021

Missouri

W 35-28

Home

9/18/2021

Chattanooga

W 28-23

Home

9/25/2021

South Carolina

-

Away

10/2/2021

Florida

-

Home

10/9/2021

LSU

-

Home

10/16/2021

Georgia

-

Away

South Carolina Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 46-0

Home

9/11/2021

East Carolina

W 20-17

Away

9/18/2021

Georgia

L 40-13

Away

9/25/2021

Kentucky

-

Home

10/2/2021

Troy

-

Home

10/9/2021

Tennessee

-

Away

10/16/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Kentucky at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

2 minutes ago
Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in NCAA Women's Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16786818
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Texans

42 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) makes a catch as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) defends during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

47 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) grabs his leg during a long run in the second half against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Navy vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Harlan Dixon (23) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

50 minutes ago
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) after the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 43
NCAA Football

Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates with UCLA Bruins wide receiver Chase Cota (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

58 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy