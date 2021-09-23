Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will face each other on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a clash of SEC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Kentucky and South Carolina Stats

The Wildcats rack up 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks allow (19.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Gamecocks have forced a turnover (7) this season.

The Gamecocks, on average, score 6.0 more points (26.3) than the Wildcats allow (20.3).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has 800 passing yards (266.7 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 59 times for 377 yards (125.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 20 carries for 82 yards (27.3 per game).

Wan'Dale Robinson's team-leading 337 receiving yards (112.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Josh Ali has totaled 219 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes this year.

Isaiah Epps' five grabs have yielded 104 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Zeb Noland leads South Carolina with 396 passing yards (132.0 ypg) on 27-of-48 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Zaquandre White has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 167 yards (55.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).

Josh Vann's 271 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has totaled 72 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.

Jaheim Bell's four receptions have yielded 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 UL Monroe W 45-10 Home 9/11/2021 Missouri W 35-28 Home 9/18/2021 Chattanooga W 28-23 Home 9/25/2021 South Carolina - Away 10/2/2021 Florida - Home 10/9/2021 LSU - Home 10/16/2021 Georgia - Away

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Eastern Illinois W 46-0 Home 9/11/2021 East Carolina W 20-17 Away 9/18/2021 Georgia L 40-13 Away 9/25/2021 Kentucky - Home 10/2/2021 Troy - Home 10/9/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/16/2021 Vanderbilt - Home

