Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will face each other on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a clash of SEC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Kentucky and South Carolina Stats
- The Wildcats rack up 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks allow (19.0).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Gamecocks have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- The Gamecocks, on average, score 6.0 more points (26.3) than the Wildcats allow (20.3).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis has 800 passing yards (266.7 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 59 times for 377 yards (125.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 20 carries for 82 yards (27.3 per game).
- Wan'Dale Robinson's team-leading 337 receiving yards (112.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has totaled 219 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Isaiah Epps' five grabs have yielded 104 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Zeb Noland leads South Carolina with 396 passing yards (132.0 ypg) on 27-of-48 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Zaquandre White has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 167 yards (55.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Juju McDowell has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).
- Josh Vann's 271 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jalen Brooks has totaled 72 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
- Jaheim Bell's four receptions have yielded 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
UL Monroe
W 45-10
Home
9/11/2021
Missouri
W 35-28
Home
9/18/2021
Chattanooga
W 28-23
Home
9/25/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
10/2/2021
Florida
-
Home
10/9/2021
LSU
-
Home
10/16/2021
Georgia
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 46-0
Home
9/11/2021
East Carolina
W 20-17
Away
9/18/2021
Georgia
L 40-13
Away
9/25/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
10/2/2021
Troy
-
Home
10/9/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/16/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
