How to Watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina

The undefeated Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) in an SEC matchup.

The Gamecocks' defense is going to be put to the test when it faces the Wildcats. If the Wildcats' offense gets going, this could be South Carolina's second loss. The Wildcats enter this game as the No. 42 team in the nation in yards per game, tallying 477 total yards.

How to Watch: Wildcats vs. Gamecocks

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Gamecocks don't have the same level of offense as the Wildcats. They are ranked No. 154 in total yards per game. However, they are still 2-1 to start the year. They have two wins against East Carolina and Eastern Illinois. Their only loss comes against SEC powerhouse Georgia.

The Wildcats are led by Will Levis, who averaged 266.7 passing yards per game. He has seven touchdowns and four interceptions through three wins. His favorite target has been Wan'Dale Robinson, who has 18 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks biggest threats come from the running back position. They have two 100-yard running backs in ZaQuandre White and Juju McDowell. Tune in to see which SEC East team comes up on top.

