How to Watch Lafayette at Air Force

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Lafayette Leopards at Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Air Force welcomes Lafayette to Colorado Springs to start the new season.
Author:

Air Force brings its triple option attack back for another year as the Falcons open their season against Lafayette.

The Falcons went 3-3 in last year's pandemic-shortened season will look to return to their 2019 form. That year, they finished 11-2, including a bowl win against Washington State. Their only losses came against Boise State and Navy.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lafayette went 1-2 in the spring of 2021 after its fall season was postponed due to COVID. In 2019, the last time the Leopards played a complete season, they went 4-8, but they won four of their last five games.

Both of these teams are methodical on offense. Tune in Saturday to see which team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Lafayette Leopards at Air Force Falcons

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
