    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Lafayette Leopards vs. Bucknell Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lafayette Leopards (1-4, 0-0 Patriot) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Bucknell Bison (1-3, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Fisher Stadium in a Patriot clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lafayette vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Fisher Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lafayette and Bucknell Stats

    • The Leopards rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Bison allow (29.0).
    • The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bison have forced (0).
    • The Leopards have allowed their opponents an average of 26.8 points per game this season, 19.3 more than the 7.5 the Bison have put on the board per contest.
    • This year the Bison have turned the ball over zero times, while the Leopards have forced 0 turnovers.

    Lafayette Players to Watch

    • Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 703 yards (140.6 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jaden Sutton, has carried the ball 32 times for 146 yards (29.2 per game) this year.
    • This season Selwyn Simpson has taken 30 carries for 144 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Julius Young's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Joe Gillette has put up a 251-yard season so far (50.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
    • Jordan Hull has hauled in nine grabs for 138 yards (27.6 ypg) this season.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Nick Semptimphelter leads Bucknell with 230 passing yards (57.5 ypg) on 27-of-56 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Danny Meuser has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 98 yards (24.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Coleman Bennett has racked up 28 carries for 66 yards (16.5 per game).
    • Damian Harris' 126 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions.
    • Marques Owens has put together a 78-yard season so far (19.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.
    • Matt McCreight's seven receptions this season have resulted in 50 yards (12.5 ypg).

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Bucknell at Lafayette

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
