The Lafayette Leopards (1-4, 0-0 Patriot) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Bucknell Bison (1-3, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Fisher Stadium in a Patriot clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Bucknell
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Fisher Stadium
Lafayette and Bucknell Stats
- The Leopards rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Bison allow (29.0).
- The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bison have forced (0).
- The Leopards have allowed their opponents an average of 26.8 points per game this season, 19.3 more than the 7.5 the Bison have put on the board per contest.
- This year the Bison have turned the ball over zero times, while the Leopards have forced 0 turnovers.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 703 yards (140.6 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jaden Sutton, has carried the ball 32 times for 146 yards (29.2 per game) this year.
- This season Selwyn Simpson has taken 30 carries for 144 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Julius Young's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Joe Gillette has put up a 251-yard season so far (50.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
- Jordan Hull has hauled in nine grabs for 138 yards (27.6 ypg) this season.
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Nick Semptimphelter leads Bucknell with 230 passing yards (57.5 ypg) on 27-of-56 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.
- Danny Meuser has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 98 yards (24.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Coleman Bennett has racked up 28 carries for 66 yards (16.5 per game).
- Damian Harris' 126 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions.
- Marques Owens has put together a 78-yard season so far (19.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.
- Matt McCreight's seven receptions this season have resulted in 50 yards (12.5 ypg).
