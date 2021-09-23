Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Lafayette Leopards vs. Pennsylvania Quakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) visit the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Fisher Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lafayette and Pennsylvania Stats

  • The Leopards average 4.0 more points per game (10.0) than the Quakers give up (6.0).
  • The Leopards have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Quakers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Quakers, on average, score 4.0 more points (30.0) than the Leopards allow (26.0).
  • The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Rent Montie has thrown for 274 yards (91.3 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
  • Jaden Sutton's team-high 118 rushing yards (39.3 per game) have come on 24 carries this year.
  • This season Selwyn Simpson has rushed for 19 yards (6.3 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.
  • Julius Young's 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jordan Hull has put together a 123-yard season so far (41.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
  • Mason Gilbert's 12 grabs have netted him 105 yards (35.0 ypg).

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • John Quinnelly leads Pennsylvania with 273 passing yards (273.0 ypg) on 15-of-22 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 30 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 10 carries.
  • Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 80 yards (80.0 per game) this year. He has also caught three passes for 31 yards (31.0 per game).
  • This season Jonathan Mulatu has rushed for 50 yards (50.0 per game) on 10 carries.
  • Rory Starkey Jr.'s team-leading 113 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions with one touchdown.
  • Ryan Cragun has reeled in six passes for 110 yards (110.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Pennsylvania at Lafayette

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
NCAA Football

