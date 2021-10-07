    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Pennsylvania Quakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Franklin Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Lehigh

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Franklin Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pennsylvania and Lehigh Stats

    • The Quakers score 17.0 points per game, 17.8 fewer than the Mountain Hawks give up per contest (34.8).
    • The Quakers have zero giveaways this season, while the Mountain Hawks have zero takeaways .
    • The average points per game for the Mountain Hawks this year, 1.8, is 18.5 fewer than the 20.3 the Quakers have given up.
    • The Mountain Hawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • John Quinnelly has 623 passing yards (207.7 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 54.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Malcome's team-high 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 35 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 44 yards (14.7 per game) on five catches.
    • This season Trey Flowers has racked up 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 15 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Ryan Cragun's 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Rory Starkey Jr. has put together a 234-yard season so far (78.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Cross Wilkinson has thrown for 267 yards (53.4 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 55.8% of his passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 83 yards (16.6 per game) this year.
    • This season Rashawn Allen has piled up 75 yards (15.0 per game) on 26 attempts.
    • Eric Johnson's 110 receiving yards (22.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions.
    • Alex Snyder has put together an 82-yard season so far (16.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 passes.
    • Johnny Foley's 10 grabs this season have resulted in 81 yards (16.2 ypg).

    Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Bucknell

    W 30-6

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Lafayette

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/1/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 31-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    Lehigh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Princeton

    L 32-0

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Colgate

    L 30-3

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Yale

    L 34-0

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Lehigh at Pennsylvania

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is sacked for safety against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy