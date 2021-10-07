The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Franklin Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Franklin Field
Pennsylvania and Lehigh Stats
- The Quakers score 17.0 points per game, 17.8 fewer than the Mountain Hawks give up per contest (34.8).
- The Quakers have zero giveaways this season, while the Mountain Hawks have zero takeaways .
- The average points per game for the Mountain Hawks this year, 1.8, is 18.5 fewer than the 20.3 the Quakers have given up.
- The Mountain Hawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- John Quinnelly has 623 passing yards (207.7 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 54.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Malcome's team-high 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 35 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 44 yards (14.7 per game) on five catches.
- This season Trey Flowers has racked up 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 15 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Ryan Cragun's 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.
- Rory Starkey Jr. has put together a 234-yard season so far (78.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Cross Wilkinson has thrown for 267 yards (53.4 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 55.8% of his passes and four interceptions this season.
- Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 83 yards (16.6 per game) this year.
- This season Rashawn Allen has piled up 75 yards (15.0 per game) on 26 attempts.
- Eric Johnson's 110 receiving yards (22.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions.
- Alex Snyder has put together an 82-yard season so far (16.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 passes.
- Johnny Foley's 10 grabs this season have resulted in 81 yards (16.2 ypg).
Pennsylvania Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Bucknell
W 30-6
Away
9/25/2021
Lafayette
L 24-14
Away
10/1/2021
Dartmouth
L 31-7
Home
10/9/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
10/16/2021
Columbia
-
Away
10/23/2021
Yale
-
Away
10/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
Lehigh Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Princeton
L 32-0
Home
9/25/2021
Colgate
L 30-3
Away
10/2/2021
Yale
L 34-0
Home
10/9/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
10/23/2021
Fordham
-
Away
10/30/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
11/6/2021
Bucknell
-
Away
