The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Franklin Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Franklin Field

Pennsylvania and Lehigh Stats

The Quakers score 17.0 points per game, 17.8 fewer than the Mountain Hawks give up per contest (34.8).

The Quakers have zero giveaways this season, while the Mountain Hawks have zero takeaways .

The average points per game for the Mountain Hawks this year, 1.8, is 18.5 fewer than the 20.3 the Quakers have given up.

The Mountain Hawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

John Quinnelly has 623 passing yards (207.7 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 54.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Isaiah Malcome's team-high 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 35 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 44 yards (14.7 per game) on five catches.

This season Trey Flowers has racked up 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 15 attempts with two touchdowns.

Ryan Cragun's 290 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Rory Starkey Jr. has put together a 234-yard season so far (78.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Lehigh Players to Watch

Cross Wilkinson has thrown for 267 yards (53.4 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 55.8% of his passes and four interceptions this season.

Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 83 yards (16.6 per game) this year.

This season Rashawn Allen has piled up 75 yards (15.0 per game) on 26 attempts.

Eric Johnson's 110 receiving yards (22.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions.

Alex Snyder has put together an 82-yard season so far (16.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 passes.

Johnny Foley's 10 grabs this season have resulted in 81 yards (16.2 ypg).

Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Bucknell W 30-6 Away 9/25/2021 Lafayette L 24-14 Away 10/1/2021 Dartmouth L 31-7 Home 10/9/2021 Lehigh - Home 10/16/2021 Columbia - Away 10/23/2021 Yale - Away 10/30/2021 Brown - Home

Lehigh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Princeton L 32-0 Home 9/25/2021 Colgate L 30-3 Away 10/2/2021 Yale L 34-0 Home 10/9/2021 Pennsylvania - Away 10/23/2021 Fordham - Away 10/30/2021 Holy Cross - Home 11/6/2021 Bucknell - Away

