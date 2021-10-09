    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Lehigh at Penn College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With a big week on the college football schedule, Lehigh hits the road to take on Penn.
    Author:

    The Lehigh Mountain Hawks face-off against the Penn Quakers. 

    How to Watch: Mountain Hawks vs. Quakers

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream Lehigh at Penn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season the Quakers have racked up a 1-2 record. They defeated Bucknell but dropped their last two games against Lafayette and Dartmouth, respectively. Getting back in the win column this week is extremely important.

    Penn's offense looked explosive in its first game, hanging 30 points on Bucknell. But the Quakers haven't been able to replicate that spark since. 

    On the other side of the field, the Mountain Hawks have not won a game this season. Coming into this game, they are 0-5 on the season. They may not have a win yet, but they are hungry to get one this week.

    Lehigh struggles offensively and has yet to score a touchdown through five games. The Mountain Hawks have been shutout twice this season. 

    Looking at this matchup, neither team has a clear advantage to be labeled a favorite. Both of these teams need wins and it will be interesting to see which comes out on top.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Lehigh at Penn College Football

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
