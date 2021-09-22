Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (3-0) and Syracuse Orange (2-1) will do battle on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Liberty

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Carrier Dome

Liberty and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Flames put up 21.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Orange give up (16.7).

The Flames have one giveaway this season, while the Orange have two takeaways .

The Orange have averaged 20.4 more points scored this season (32.7) than the Flames have allowed (12.3).

The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Liberty Players to Watch

Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 613 passing yards (204.3 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 225 yards (75.0 ypg) on 34 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season Joshua Mack has racked up 40 carries for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Demario Douglas' 185 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

DJ Stubbs has grabbed six passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.

CJ Daniels' seven grabs have yielded 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Tommy DeVito leads Syracuse with 388 passing yards (129.3 ypg) on 32-of-52 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 90 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 51 times for 367 yards (122.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game) on seven catches with one receiving touchdown.

Taj Harris' team-high 151 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.

Damien Alford's one catch has netted him 73 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Campbell W 48-7 Home 9/11/2021 Troy W 21-13 Away 9/18/2021 Old Dominion W 45-17 Home 9/24/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/2/2021 UAB - Away 10/9/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home 10/16/2021 UL Monroe - Away

Syracuse Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Ohio W 29-9 Away 9/11/2021 Rutgers L 17-7 Home 9/18/2021 Albany (NY) W 62-24 Home 9/24/2021 Liberty - Home 10/2/2021 Florida State - Away 10/9/2021 Wake Forest - Home 10/15/2021 Clemson - Home

