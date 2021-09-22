Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (3-0) and Syracuse Orange (2-1) will do battle on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Liberty

Liberty and Syracuse Stats

  • This year, the Flames put up 21.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Orange give up (16.7).
  • The Flames have one giveaway this season, while the Orange have two takeaways .
  • The Orange have averaged 20.4 more points scored this season (32.7) than the Flames have allowed (12.3).
  • The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 613 passing yards (204.3 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 225 yards (75.0 ypg) on 34 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Joshua Mack has racked up 40 carries for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Demario Douglas' 185 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • DJ Stubbs has grabbed six passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.
  • CJ Daniels' seven grabs have yielded 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Tommy DeVito leads Syracuse with 388 passing yards (129.3 ypg) on 32-of-52 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 90 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 51 times for 367 yards (122.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game) on seven catches with one receiving touchdown.
  • Taj Harris' team-high 151 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.
  • Damien Alford's one catch has netted him 73 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Campbell

W 48-7

Home

9/11/2021

Troy

W 21-13

Away

9/18/2021

Old Dominion

W 45-17

Home

9/24/2021

Syracuse

-

Away

10/2/2021

UAB

-

Away

10/9/2021

Middle Tennessee

-

Home

10/16/2021

UL Monroe

-

Away

Syracuse Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Ohio

W 29-9

Away

9/11/2021

Rutgers

L 17-7

Home

9/18/2021

Albany (NY)

W 62-24

Home

9/24/2021

Liberty

-

Home

10/2/2021

Florida State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Wake Forest

-

Home

10/15/2021

Clemson

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Liberty at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

yandy-diaz
SI Guide

After Game-Plan-Stealing Controversy, Jays and Rays Conclude Series

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

Brown vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) dives into the endzone over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Brendan Gant (5) as Seminoles linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) and Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14)n look on during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

USATSI_16783611
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Paris Saint-Germain

USATSI_13114426
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Venezia

USATSI_16800459
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy