How to Watch Liberty Flames at Syracuse Orange

One of the top independent teams in the nation travels to New York to play the Orange who are No. 6 in the ACC Atlantic Division.

One of the hottest quarterbacks in the NCAA will be the showcase in this game. Liberty QB Malik Willis is projected to be first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Watch him take on Syracuse in Liberty's first game against a Power 5 foe this season.

How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Syracuse Orange:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

You can live stream Liberty Flames vs. Syracuse Orange on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames are 3-0 on the season heading into Week 4. They have wins over Old Dominion, Troy and Campbell. Outside of Tory (23-17), they have dominated them all.

Star quarterback Willis is averaging 204.7 yards per game and has 225 rushing yards on the year. He adds 11 total touchdowns (seven passing and four rushing) on the year as well. His favorite target is Demario Douglas, a wide receiver who has 16 receptions and two touchdowns this season.

Syracuse enters this game (2-1) after a win over the University of Albany 62-24. The strongest aspect of the Orange is their rushing game, where they have the 46th-highest yards per game in the nation.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito is averaging 129.3 yards per game but only has one touchdown to two interceptions. They almost have more rushing yards than they have passing yards, and Sean Tucker is much to thank for that. He has 51 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

This will be Liberty's first real test of the season, and it will be on the road. The Flames defense needs to focus on stopping the Orange on the ground. If that can happen, it will open up Willis to continue to prove himself.

