October 2, 2021
How to Watch Liberty Flames at Alabama-Birmingham Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liberty and sensational dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis travel to Alabama to play the UAB Blazers on Saturday night.
The Flames are 3-1 on the season, dropping their first game last week to Syracuse. The Blazers, who are also 3-1, lost their only game of the year to No. 2 ranked Georgia 56-7.

How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. UAB Blazers Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports

You can live stream Liberty Flames vs. UAB Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams come into the contest with relatively strong offenses. The most notable player in this game is NFL Draft hopeful quarterback Malik Willis. Between the two offenses, they mirror each other almost identically in strength.

Obviously, Liberty, which could be considered the more dominant team, does things at a higher level, but the teams still mirror each other somewhat. The leading rushers for both teams are only separated in yards by five yards. Willis actually leads Liberty in rushing yards with 274 over the four games stretch, five behind DeWayne McBride who has 279 yards.

Willis (818 yards) leads UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins (501 yards) in passing yards by over 300, but they both have a better passing attack than rushing. Both of their leading receivers are also less than 30 yards apart.

Demario Douglas, Willis' favorite target has 247 yards, and Gerrit Prince, Hopkins' favorite target has 269 receiving yards. 

Ultimately, this will be a game to watch because it could go either way.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Liberty Flames at UAB Blazers

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
