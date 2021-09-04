September 4, 2021
How to Watch Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kentucky Wildcats start off their 2021 season hoping to compete in a tough SEC.
Author:

The Kentucky Wildcats have started to prove they can compete in the SEC but are still trying to get over the hump. They start off their 2021 season against a Louisiana Monroe team that went winless in 2020. Kentucky is looking to make quick work of the Warhawks and get ready for its SEC opener against Missouri in Week 2.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have a very weak non-conference schedule. Besides facing Louisiana Monroe to open the season, they play Chattanooga and New Mexico State. None of them should even threaten the Wildcats, but when you play in the rough SEC it is games like these that make the schedule a little less daunting. They also play their annual rivalry game with Louisville to end the year.

Louisiana Monroe is looking to find a win somewhere on its schedule after falling apart in 2020. Last year was tough enough with all the restrictions, and the Warhawks losing all their games didn't make it any better.

The Warhawks will probably not pose much of a problem for the Wildcats but will look to keep it close as they get ready for the rest of their schedule. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

