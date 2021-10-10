    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), Sun Belt rivals, will do battle at Cajun Field on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

    Betting Information for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

    Appalachian State vs Louisiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Appalachian State

    -2

    -

    Appalachian State and Louisiana Stats

    • The Mountaineers rack up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.8).
    • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 8.4 more points scored this season (28.4) than the Mountaineers have allowed (20.0).
    • This season the Ragin' Cajuns have four turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice has 1,360 passing yards (272.0 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 68% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 80 times for 511 yards (102.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has rushed for 353 yards (70.6 per game) on 67 carries with eight touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's 473 receiving yards (94.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Thomas Hennigan has collected 326 receiving yards (65.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.
    • Malik Williams' 21 grabs have netted him 304 yards (60.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 1,096 passing yards (219.2 ypg) on 94-of-150 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 122 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 34 times for 249 yards (49.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has piled up 45 carries for 232 yards (46.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Dontae Fleming's team-leading 166 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Michael Jefferson has put up a 145-yard season so far (29.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes.
    • Kyren Lacy's 10 grabs have netted him 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Appalachian State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
