Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

How to Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. North Texas Mean Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) will play a familiar opponent as they host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium, in a C-USA battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisiana Tech

-11

64.5

Louisiana Tech and North Texas Stats

  • The Bulldogs average 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green give up per outing (29.7).
  • The Bulldogs have four giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .
  • The Mean Green have averaged 18.0 fewer points per game this year (20.7) than the Bulldogs have allowed (38.7).
  • This year the Mean Green have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (7).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Austin Kendall has thrown for 837 yards (279.0 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 98 yards (32.7 ypg) on 18 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Marcus Williams Jr., has carried the ball 44 times for 185 yards (61.7 per game) this year. He's also caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Tre Harris' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Jerrod Means has totaled 174 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in seven passes this year.
  • Smoke Harris' 14 catches have yielded 152 yards (50.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Jace Ruder leads North Texas with 531 passing yards (177.0 ypg) on 48-of-85 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 19 carries.
  • DeAndre Torrey's team-high 397 rushing yards (132.3 per game) have come on 65 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Ikaika Ragsdale has rushed for 76 yards (25.3 per game) on 20 carries.
  • Roderic Burns' team-leading 276 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jyaire Shorter has put together a 107-yard season so far (35.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
  • Jason Pirtle's nine grabs have turned into 83 yards (27.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2021-09-25T23:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
