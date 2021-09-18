September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SMU looks to move to 3-0 against a Louisiana Tech team that's played two nail-biters this season.
Author:

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday in a WAC-AAC matchup. The Mustangs enter the game 2-0 with two blowout wins under their belt, while the Bulldogs are 1-1. 

SMU started its season with a 56-9 win over Abilene Christian before topping North Texas 35-12 last week. Louisiana Tech dropped a 35-34 decision to Mississippi State to open the season followed by a narrow 45-42 win over Southeast Louisiana in Week 2.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. SMU Mustangs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its first game against an FBS opponent last week, SMU's Ulysses Bentley IV was the focal point of the offense. The redshirt sophomore RB ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. He also added two catches for 21 yards and another score.

Bentley could prove to be a problem for a Bulldog defense that has allowed 499.5 yards per game this season, the eighth-most among FBS teams. That includes surrendering 594 yards to Southeast Louisiana last week.

This is likely to be a high scoring game, as SMU's defense hasn't faired much better. The Mustangs have allowed 419 yards per game, the 26th-most in college football.

Kickoff from Ruston is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. SMU Mustangs

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16736082
NCAA Football

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts

USC Trojans
NCAA Football

How to Watch USC at Washington State

USATSI_15338244
NCAA Football

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

Dec 22, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) gives Tulane Green Wave defensive back Ajani Kerr (21) a stiff arm during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Idaho

Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Tulsa

Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

USATSI_16732568
NCAA Football

How to Watch Delaware vs. Rutgers

USATSI_16698761
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Portland Classic Third Round

USATSI_15962055
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy