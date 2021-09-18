SMU looks to move to 3-0 against a Louisiana Tech team that's played two nail-biters this season.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday in a WAC-AAC matchup. The Mustangs enter the game 2-0 with two blowout wins under their belt, while the Bulldogs are 1-1.

SMU started its season with a 56-9 win over Abilene Christian before topping North Texas 35-12 last week. Louisiana Tech dropped a 35-34 decision to Mississippi State to open the season followed by a narrow 45-42 win over Southeast Louisiana in Week 2.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

In its first game against an FBS opponent last week, SMU's Ulysses Bentley IV was the focal point of the offense. The redshirt sophomore RB ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. He also added two catches for 21 yards and another score.

Bentley could prove to be a problem for a Bulldog defense that has allowed 499.5 yards per game this season, the eighth-most among FBS teams. That includes surrendering 594 yards to Southeast Louisiana last week.

This is likely to be a high scoring game, as SMU's defense hasn't faired much better. The Mustangs have allowed 419 yards per game, the 26th-most in college football.

Kickoff from Ruston is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

