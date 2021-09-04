September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mike Leach era at Mississippi State enters its second season with Saturday's contest against Louisiana Tech.
Author:

Louisiana Tech opens its season Saturday looking to upset Mississippi State.

Louisiana Tech went 5-5 last year, a disappointing result after a 2019 season in which the Bulldogs went 10-3 and shut out Miami in the Independence Bowl.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State will offer Louisiana Tech an early chance to test its mettle. The home team can put up plenty of points but sometimes struggles to stop the opposition.

Mississippi State lost seven of nine games to start the 2020 season before winning the last two games of the year. Mike Leach will aim for an improved outcome in his second year in the SEC.

The Bulldogs' non-conference schedule includes Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech as well as contests against N.C. State and Memphis.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Big3
Other

How to Watch the BIG3 Championship

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Rays

Mississippi State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Pitt Panthers
NCAAFB

How to Watch UMass at Pittsburgh

Missouri Tigers
NCAAFB

How to Watch Central Michigan at Missouri

Denny Hamlin
NASCAR

How to Watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Alabama Crimson Tide
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama at Miami

Maryland Terrapins
NCAAFB

How to Watch West Virginia at Maryland

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy