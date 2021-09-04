How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

The Mike Leach era at Mississippi State enters its second season with Saturday's contest against Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech opens its season Saturday looking to upset Mississippi State.

Louisiana Tech went 5-5 last year, a disappointing result after a 2019 season in which the Bulldogs went 10-3 and shut out Miami in the Independence Bowl.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Mississippi State will offer Louisiana Tech an early chance to test its mettle. The home team can put up plenty of points but sometimes struggles to stop the opposition.

Mississippi State lost seven of nine games to start the 2020 season before winning the last two games of the year. Mike Leach will aim for an improved outcome in his second year in the SEC.

The Bulldogs' non-conference schedule includes Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech as well as contests against N.C. State and Memphis.

