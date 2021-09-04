How to Watch Louisiana at Texas

In a Top 25 showdown, Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 Texas will host No. 23 Louisiana.

When No. 23 Louisiana heads to Austin to play No. 21 Texas, the Ragin' Cajuns will face a new-look Longhorns team.

Texas has a new head coach in Steve Sarkisian, a new quarterback in redshirt freshman Hudson Card and great expectations.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream the Louisiana at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana brings its own high hopes into Saturday's game. The Ragin' Cajuns went 10-1 last season, led by quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns.

Lewis returns this season, and Louisiana will also bring back a strong defense, one that picked of 16 passes last season.

Texas will rely on Card to adapt quickly to his starting role. The Longhorns will also rely heavily on running back Bijan Robinson, who ran for 703 yards and added 196 receiving yards last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.