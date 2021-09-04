September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a Top 25 showdown, Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 Texas will host No. 23 Louisiana.
Author:

When No. 23 Louisiana heads to Austin to play No. 21 Texas, the Ragin' Cajuns will face a new-look Longhorns team.

Texas has a new head coach in Steve Sarkisian, a new quarterback in redshirt freshman Hudson Card and great expectations.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream the Louisiana at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana brings its own high hopes into Saturday's game. The Ragin' Cajuns went 10-1 last season, led by quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns.

Lewis returns this season, and Louisiana will also bring back a strong defense, one that picked of 16 passes last season.

Texas will rely on Card to adapt quickly to his starting role. The Longhorns will also rely heavily on running back Bijan Robinson, who ran for 703 yards and added 196 receiving yards last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
3
2021

Louisiana at Texas

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

2020 Paralympics
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Marathon

USC Trojans
NCAAFB

How to Watch San Jose State at USC

Texas Longhorns
NCAAFB

How to Watch Louisiana at Texas

Big3
Other

How to Watch the BIG3 Championship

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Rays

Mississippi State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Pitt Panthers
NCAAFB

How to Watch UMass at Pittsburgh

Missouri Tigers
NCAAFB

How to Watch Central Michigan at Missouri

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy