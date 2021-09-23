Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Louisville and Florida State Stats
- The Cardinals score 32.0 points per game, the same number the Seminoles surrender.
- The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seminoles.
- The Cardinals have allowed an average of 27.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the 23.0 the Seminoles have scored.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Micale Cunningham has thrown for 733 yards (244.3 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 207 yards (69.0 ypg) on 42 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jalen Mitchell, has carried the ball 46 times for 213 yards (71.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught six passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).
- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions.
- Marshon Ford has hauled in 13 passes for 156 yards (52.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jordan Watkins has hauled in nine catches for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- McKenzie Milton has thrown for 300 yards (100.0 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
- Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 280 yards (93.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 25 carries for 169 yards (56.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ontaria Wilson's 89 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered four receptions and one touchdown.
- Ja'Khi Douglas has put up an 80-yard season so far (26.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in three passes.
- Keyshawn Helton's five receptions this season have resulted in 65 yards (21.7 ypg).
Louisville Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/6/2021
Ole Miss
L 43-24
Away
9/11/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 30-3
Home
9/17/2021
UCF
W 42-35
Home
9/25/2021
Florida State
-
Away
10/2/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
10/9/2021
Virginia
-
Home
10/23/2021
Boston College
-
Home
Florida State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/5/2021
Notre Dame
L 41-38
Home
9/11/2021
Jacksonville State
L 20-17
Home
9/18/2021
Wake Forest
L 35-14
Away
9/25/2021
Louisville
-
Home
10/2/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
10/9/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
10/23/2021
UMass
-
Home
