Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; An assistant trainer escorts Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) to the locker room during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville and Florida State Stats

  • The Cardinals score 32.0 points per game, the same number the Seminoles surrender.
  • The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seminoles.
  • The Cardinals have allowed an average of 27.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the 23.0 the Seminoles have scored.
  • The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Micale Cunningham has thrown for 733 yards (244.3 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 207 yards (69.0 ypg) on 42 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Jalen Mitchell, has carried the ball 46 times for 213 yards (71.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught six passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).
  • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions.
  • Marshon Ford has hauled in 13 passes for 156 yards (52.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Jordan Watkins has hauled in nine catches for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • McKenzie Milton has thrown for 300 yards (100.0 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
  • Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 280 yards (93.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 25 carries for 169 yards (56.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Ontaria Wilson's 89 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered four receptions and one touchdown.
  • Ja'Khi Douglas has put up an 80-yard season so far (26.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in three passes.
  • Keyshawn Helton's five receptions this season have resulted in 65 yards (21.7 ypg).

Louisville Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/6/2021

Ole Miss

L 43-24

Away

9/11/2021

Eastern Kentucky

W 30-3

Home

9/17/2021

UCF

W 42-35

Home

9/25/2021

Florida State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Wake Forest

-

Away

10/9/2021

Virginia

-

Home

10/23/2021

Boston College

-

Home

Florida State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/5/2021

Notre Dame

L 41-38

Home

9/11/2021

Jacksonville State

L 20-17

Home

9/18/2021

Wake Forest

L 35-14

Away

9/25/2021

Louisville

-

Home

10/2/2021

Syracuse

-

Home

10/9/2021

North Carolina

-

Away

10/23/2021

UMass

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Louisville at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

