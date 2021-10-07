Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium in an ACC battle. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Cardinal Stadium

Betting Information for Louisville vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 69.5

Louisville and Virginia Stats

The Cardinals rack up 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers surrender (27.6).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

The Cavaliers have scored 34.2 points per game this year, 6.0 more than the Cardinals have given up.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 1,306 passing yards (261.2 ypg) on 104-of-163 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 309 rushing yards (61.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Mitchell's team-high 331 rushing yards (66.2 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added eight catches for 80 yards (16.0 per game).

Marshon Ford's 241 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and one touchdown.

Jordan Watkins has put together a 215-yard season so far (43.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's nine receptions are good enough for 189 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has 1,973 passing yards (394.6 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wayne Taulapapa has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 143 yards (28.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has 287 receiving yards (57.4 per game) on 20 catches, while also racking up 125 rushing yards (25.0 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Dontayvion Wicks' 535 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and five touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has racked up 362 receiving yards (72.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.

