September 25, 2021
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State looks to pick up its first win of the year when it hosts Louisville on Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Florida State was supposed to be better this year. The Seminoles showed fight in their season-opening loss to Notre Dame, coming back from 18 points down to force overtime before taking the loss. They looked to be better, but a last-second loss to FCS Jacksonville State and a blowout loss to Wake Forest has completely changed the tune.

How to Watch Louisville at Florida State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Louisville at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It won't get easier on Saturday when the Seminoles host Louisville. The Cardinals are coming off a huge win against UCF and have a ton of confidence coming into this game. After a season-opening loss to Ole Miss, the Cardinals have seemed to right the ship, something Florida State has not been able to do.

Florida State is now scrambling to even find more than one game it can win the rest of the year. After hosting Louisville, the Seminoles play Syracuse and will later play a struggling UMass program. Take those two opponents out and Florida State might be an underdog in every other game

Louisville will look to take advantage of the struggling Seminoles and pick up a win in its ACC opener. The conference looks winnable this year after domination by Clemson over the last decade, and the Cardinals are looking to surprise some teams. 

This is a game of two teams seemingly heading in different directions, but this football season has been crazy so far and anything can happen. 

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
