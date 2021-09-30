Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Josh Celiscar (88) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) and Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field, in a battle of ACC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Truist Field

Wake Forest and Louisville Stats

This year, the Demon Deacons score 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals allow (26.0).

The Demon Deacons have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have five takeaways .

The Cardinals have scored 31.8 points per game this year, 17.5 more than the Demon Deacons have given up.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (11).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has 955 passing yards (238.8 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 82 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 55 times for 276 yards (69.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has racked up 175 yards (43.8 per game) on 35 attempts with two touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-high 292 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has recorded 245 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.

Taylor Morin's 12 grabs are good enough for 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has thrown for 997 yards (249.3 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 62% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 263 yards (65.8 ypg) on 56 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has rushed for 242 yards (60.5 per game) on 60 carries with one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 70 yards (17.5 per game).

Marshon Ford's team-high 208 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with one touchdown.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has hauled in seven passes for 173 yards (43.3 yards per game) this year.

Jordan Watkins' 14 catches have netted him 153 yards (38.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Norfolk State W 41-16 Home 9/18/2021 Florida State W 35-14 Home 9/24/2021 Virginia W 37-17 Away 10/2/2021 Louisville - Home 10/9/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/23/2021 Army - Away 10/30/2021 Duke - Home

Louisville Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Eastern Kentucky W 30-3 Home 9/17/2021 UCF W 42-35 Home 9/25/2021 Florida State W 31-23 Away 10/2/2021 Wake Forest - Away 10/9/2021 Virginia - Home 10/23/2021 Boston College - Home 10/30/2021 NC State - Away

