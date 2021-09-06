September 6, 2021
How to Watch Louisville at Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss and Louisville enter the season unranked, but both teams will look to prove their credentials in Monday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
Two high-powered offenses will clash as Ole Miss and Miami meet in Monday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Date: Sept. 6, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham showed his versatility in an impressive 2020 campaign. Cunningham threw for 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for another 609 yards and seven touchdowns.

Most of Cunningham's passes, though, went to two players now in the NFL: Dez Fitzpatrick of the Tennessee Titans and Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams. Cunningham is going to need to find new targets to match his totals from last season.

Ole Miss also features a dual-threat quarterback in Matt Corral, who threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for another 506 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2020.

Ole Miss also lost its two top receivers from last year in Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah, who both departed for the NFL, but the team returns one of the nation's top running backs in Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for more than 700 yards last season.

Monday's season opener provides a great test for the two quarterbacks. Will they be able to connect with new targets and continue their success from 2020?

How To Watch

September
6
2021

Louisville at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
