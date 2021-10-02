Undefeated Wake Forest looks to prove it is the class of the ACC when it faces Louisville on Saturday.

No. 24 Wake Forest (4–0, 2–0) is off to another strong start in the Dave Clawson era, opening 4–0 for the fourth time since Clawson became the head coach. The Demon Deacons will put that undefeated record to the test Saturday against Louisville (3–1, 2-0).

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET



TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Louisville at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest is averaging 38.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the FBS. The team also ranks ninth in scoring defense, allowing 14.2 points per game, and fifth in turnovers gained with 11, including seven interceptions.

Wake Forest's offense is led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has completed 66.1% of his passes this season. But the bigger story might be kicker Nick Sciba, who has made 90.1% of his career field-goal attempts and is on track to be the most accurate kicker in college football history.

Louisville dropped its season opener against Ole Miss but has won three games in a row since. A win over Wake Forest would give the team its first four-game winning streak since 2016. Head coach Scott Satterfield entered this year with a .500 record as the Cardinals head coach, but the team's strong start has pushed his record at Louisville to 15-13.

In last week's win over Florida State, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham went 25-for-39 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He added 14 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals rank 53rd in the country in scoring offense and 81st in scoring defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.