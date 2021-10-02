October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated Wake Forest looks to prove it is the class of the ACC when it faces Louisville on Saturday.
Author:

No. 24 Wake Forest (4–0, 2–0) is off to another strong start in the Dave Clawson era, opening 4–0 for the fourth time since Clawson became the head coach. The Demon Deacons will put that undefeated record to the test Saturday against Louisville (3–1, 2-0).

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Louisville at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest is averaging 38.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the FBS. The team also ranks ninth in scoring defense, allowing 14.2 points per game, and fifth in turnovers gained with 11, including seven interceptions.

Wake Forest's offense is led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has completed 66.1% of his passes this season. But the bigger story might be kicker Nick Sciba, who has made 90.1% of his career field-goal attempts and is on track to be the most accurate kicker in college football history. 

Louisville dropped its season opener against Ole Miss but has won three games in a row since. A win over Wake Forest would give the team its first four-game winning streak since 2016. Head coach Scott Satterfield entered this year with a .500 record as the Cardinals head coach, but the team's strong start has pushed his record at Louisville to 15-13. 

In last week's win over Florida State, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham went 25-for-39 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He added 14 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals rank 53rd in the country in scoring offense and 81st in scoring defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Louisville at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16452805
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16859047
NCAA Football

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

51 minutes ago
USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

51 minutes ago
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

51 minutes ago
USATSI_16778552
NCAA Football

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue

51 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

51 minutes ago
USATSI_16846852
NCAA Football

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

51 minutes ago
USATSI_16825357
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas at TCU

51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy