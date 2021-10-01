Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

The LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium

Betting Information for LSU vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3 56

LSU and Auburn Stats

The LSU Tigers score 34.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the Auburn Tigers allow per outing (15.5).

This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).

The Auburn Tigers, on average, score 21.2 more points (44.0) than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).

The Auburn Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the LSU Tigers have six takeaways .

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,143 yards (285.8 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 144 yards (36.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tyrion Davis-Price has rushed for 123 yards (30.8 per game) on 40 carries.

Kayshon Boutte's 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put up a 168-yard season so far (42.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.

Deion Smith has hauled in nine catches for 167 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix has 724 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 59 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 13 carries.

Tank Bigsby's team-high 403 rushing yards (100.8 per game) have come on 65 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has piled up 382 yards (95.5 per game) on 36 attempts with two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and one touchdown.

Shedrick Jackson has put up a 166-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes.

John Samuel Shenker's 13 catches this season have resulted in 134 yards (33.5 ypg).

