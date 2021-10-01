The LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
Betting Information for LSU vs. Auburn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3
56
LSU and Auburn Stats
- The LSU Tigers score 34.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the Auburn Tigers allow per outing (15.5).
- This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).
- The Auburn Tigers, on average, score 21.2 more points (44.0) than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).
- The Auburn Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the LSU Tigers have six takeaways .
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has thrown for 1,143 yards (285.8 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Corey Kiner has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 144 yards (36.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyrion Davis-Price has rushed for 123 yards (30.8 per game) on 40 carries.
- Kayshon Boutte's 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has put up a 168-yard season so far (42.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.
- Deion Smith has hauled in nine catches for 167 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has 724 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 59 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 13 carries.
- Tank Bigsby's team-high 403 rushing yards (100.8 per game) have come on 65 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has piled up 382 yards (95.5 per game) on 36 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and one touchdown.
- Shedrick Jackson has put up a 166-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes.
- John Samuel Shenker's 13 catches this season have resulted in 134 yards (33.5 ypg).
