The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC showdown against the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Betting Information for Florida vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Florida -12.5 59.5

Florida and LSU Stats

The Gators put up 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers surrender (26.2).

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Tigers have scored 29.7 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Gators have given up.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 1,130 passing yards (188.3 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 482 yards (80.3 ypg) on 75 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Anthony Richardson has rushed for 311 yards (51.8 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 370 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has put up a 163-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.

Rick Wells' 13 catches have turned into 149 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,729 yards (288.2 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 67 times for 288 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has taken 36 carries for 171 yards (28.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put together a 272-yard season so far (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 14 grabs this season have resulted in 188 yards (31.3 ypg).

