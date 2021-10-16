Publish date:
How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC showdown against the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch LSU vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. LSU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-12.5
59.5
Florida and LSU Stats
- The Gators put up 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers surrender (26.2).
- The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The Tigers have scored 29.7 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Gators have given up.
- The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 1,130 passing yards (188.3 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 482 yards (80.3 ypg) on 75 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season Anthony Richardson has rushed for 311 yards (51.8 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's 370 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Xzavier Henderson has put up a 163-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
- Rick Wells' 13 catches have turned into 149 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has thrown for 1,729 yards (288.2 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 67 times for 288 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has taken 36 carries for 171 yards (28.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has put together a 272-yard season so far (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
- Brian Thomas Jr.'s 14 grabs this season have resulted in 188 yards (31.3 ypg).
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Florida at LSU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)