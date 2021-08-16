How to Watch the LSU Tigers Online

The LSU Tigers are hoping the 2020 season was an anomaly and they can get back to their 2019 winning ways when they went undefeated.

The 2020 season was anything but what the defending National Champion LSU Tigers thought it would be. After going 15-0 and dominating Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in 2019, LSU went 5-5 in 2020. It was a disastrous season pretty much from the get-go, losing to Mississippi State in their first game under new head coach Mike Leach. The Bulldogs would only win three more games the rest of the season.

There were several reasons for the decline, including Joe Burrow being picked No. 1, overall, WR Justin Jefferson went in the first round and was the only offensive rookie to go to the Pro Bowl, and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase sat the entire season to focus on the NFL Draft. It paid off as Chase was drafted fifth overall to join his former QB in Cincy but it stymied an offense that just couldn't keep up with how much the LSU defense was giving up.

The main culprit was defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's scheme. In the game against the Bulldogs, they gave up the one-game SEC passing yard record. It didn't get much better the rest of the way, and Pelini was let go at the end of the season even though he held the same role previously for three years and won a BCS National Championship with the Tigers in 2007.

The good news for the Tigers is that they still have Coach "O" Ed Orgeron and are ranked No. 13 before the season. They have new offensive (Jake Peetz) and defensive (Daronte Jones) coordinators who both have extensive NFL coaching experience. Quarterback Max Johnson will be tasked with getting this offense back into shape. He is the son of Brad Johnson who won the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first Super Bowl back in 2003. Max likely has the job with impressive wins in his freshman campaign keeping up against high attacking offenses in Florida and Ole Miss. If he can progress and transfer that success across a full season, the Tigers will be right back on track, competing in the thick of the SEC.

