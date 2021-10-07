Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kroger Field

Kentucky and LSU Stats

This year, the Wildcats rack up 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (23.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

The Tigers, on average, score 14.6 more points (31.4) than the Wildcats allow (16.8).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis leads Kentucky with 989 passing yards (197.8 ypg) on 73-of-118 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 620 rushing yards (124.0 per game) have come on 104 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has piled up 33 carries for 149 yards (29.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high 467 receiving yards (93.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Josh Ali has totaled 248 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Isaiah Epps' five catches have netted him 104 yards (20.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 1,468 passing yards (293.6 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 166 yards (33.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tyrion Davis-Price has racked up 45 carries for 141 yards (28.2 per game).

Kayshon Boutte's team-high 435 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put together a 252-yard season so far (50.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes.

Deion Smith's 10 receptions this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Chattanooga W 28-23 Home 9/25/2021 South Carolina W 16-10 Away 10/2/2021 Florida W 20-13 Home 10/9/2021 LSU - Home 10/16/2021 Georgia - Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State - Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee - Home

LSU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Central Michigan W 49-21 Home 9/25/2021 Mississippi State W 28-25 Away 10/2/2021 Auburn L 24-19 Home 10/9/2021 Kentucky - Away 10/16/2021 Florida - Home 10/23/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/6/2021 Alabama - Away

