    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

    Kentucky and LSU Stats

    • This year, the Wildcats rack up 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (23.0).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).
    • The Tigers, on average, score 14.6 more points (31.4) than the Wildcats allow (16.8).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis leads Kentucky with 989 passing yards (197.8 ypg) on 73-of-118 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 620 rushing yards (124.0 per game) have come on 104 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has piled up 33 carries for 149 yards (29.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high 467 receiving yards (93.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has totaled 248 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Isaiah Epps' five catches have netted him 104 yards (20.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has 1,468 passing yards (293.6 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Corey Kiner has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 166 yards (33.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tyrion Davis-Price has racked up 45 carries for 141 yards (28.2 per game).
    • Kayshon Boutte's team-high 435 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has put together a 252-yard season so far (50.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes.
    • Deion Smith's 10 receptions this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Chattanooga

    W 28-23

    Home

    9/25/2021

    South Carolina

    W 16-10

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Florida

    W 20-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    LSU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 49-21

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 28-25

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Auburn

    L 24-19

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    LSU at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16853005
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    1 minute ago
    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy