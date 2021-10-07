The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Kroger Field
Kentucky and LSU Stats
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (23.0).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).
- The Tigers, on average, score 14.6 more points (31.4) than the Wildcats allow (16.8).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis leads Kentucky with 989 passing yards (197.8 ypg) on 73-of-118 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 620 rushing yards (124.0 per game) have come on 104 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has piled up 33 carries for 149 yards (29.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high 467 receiving yards (93.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has totaled 248 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.
- Isaiah Epps' five catches have netted him 104 yards (20.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has 1,468 passing yards (293.6 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Corey Kiner has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 166 yards (33.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyrion Davis-Price has racked up 45 carries for 141 yards (28.2 per game).
- Kayshon Boutte's team-high 435 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has put together a 252-yard season so far (50.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes.
- Deion Smith's 10 receptions this season have resulted in 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Chattanooga
W 28-23
Home
9/25/2021
South Carolina
W 16-10
Away
10/2/2021
Florida
W 20-13
Home
10/9/2021
LSU
-
Home
10/16/2021
Georgia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Central Michigan
W 49-21
Home
9/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 28-25
Away
10/2/2021
Auburn
L 24-19
Home
10/9/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
10/16/2021
Florida
-
Home
10/23/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/6/2021
Alabama
-
Away
