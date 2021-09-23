The LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
LSU and Mississippi State Stats
- The Tigers average 11.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Bulldogs give up (25.0).
- The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .
- The Bulldogs, on average, score 7.3 more points (29.3) than the Tigers allow (22.0).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has 863 passing yards (287.7 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Corey Kiner has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 130 yards (43.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyrion Davis-Price has piled up 72 yards (24.0 per game) on 27 attempts.
- Kayshon Boutte's 223 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has reeled in 10 passes for 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Deion Smith's seven receptions have netted him 148 yards (49.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Will Rogers has thrown for 1,083 yards (361.0 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 74.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 83 rushing yards (27.7 per game) have come on 22 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 94 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Dillon Johnson has piled up 79 yards (26.3 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 116 yards (38.7 per game).
- Makai Polk's 226 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 25 receptions and one touchdown.
- Jaden Walley has put together a 166-yard season so far (55.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
- Austin Williams' 14 catches are good enough for 149 yards (49.7 ypg).
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
UCLA
L 38-27
Away
9/11/2021
McNeese
W 34-7
Home
9/18/2021
Central Michigan
W 49-21
Home
9/25/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
10/2/2021
Auburn
-
Home
10/9/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
10/16/2021
Florida
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 35-34
Home
9/11/2021
NC State
W 24-10
Home
9/18/2021
Memphis
L 31-29
Away
9/25/2021
LSU
-
Home
10/2/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
10/16/2021
Alabama
-
Home
10/23/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
