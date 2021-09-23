September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU and Mississippi State Stats

  • The Tigers average 11.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Bulldogs give up (25.0).
  • The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .
  • The Bulldogs, on average, score 7.3 more points (29.3) than the Tigers allow (22.0).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Max Johnson has 863 passing yards (287.7 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Corey Kiner has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 130 yards (43.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Tyrion Davis-Price has piled up 72 yards (24.0 per game) on 27 attempts.
  • Kayshon Boutte's 223 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • Jack Bech has reeled in 10 passes for 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Deion Smith's seven receptions have netted him 148 yards (49.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Will Rogers has thrown for 1,083 yards (361.0 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 74.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 83 rushing yards (27.7 per game) have come on 22 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 94 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Dillon Johnson has piled up 79 yards (26.3 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 116 yards (38.7 per game).
  • Makai Polk's 226 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 25 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jaden Walley has put together a 166-yard season so far (55.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
  • Austin Williams' 14 catches are good enough for 149 yards (49.7 ypg).

LSU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

UCLA

L 38-27

Away

9/11/2021

McNeese

W 34-7

Home

9/18/2021

Central Michigan

W 49-21

Home

9/25/2021

Mississippi State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Auburn

-

Home

10/9/2021

Kentucky

-

Away

10/16/2021

Florida

-

Home

Mississippi State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Louisiana Tech

W 35-34

Home

9/11/2021

NC State

W 24-10

Home

9/18/2021

Memphis

L 31-29

Away

9/25/2021

LSU

-

Home

10/2/2021

Texas A&M

-

Away

10/16/2021

Alabama

-

Home

10/23/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

LSU at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
