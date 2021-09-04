How to Watch LSU vs. UCLA

A pair of blue blood programs meet at one of college football's most storied sites as the LSU Tigers visit the Rose Bowl to face the UCLA Bruins.

After losing players to the NFL Draft and opt-outs sent their 2020 title defense season into a tailspin, the LSU Tigers are back with more stability in 2021. Picked to finish third in the SEC's West Division, the Tigers begin the new campaign with an immediate challenge.

In their first game of the year, Ed Orgeron's club heads to the west coast - after spending the week preparing in Houston due to the effects of Hurricane Ida - where they'll meet the 1-0 UCLA Bruins Saturday night. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two college football powerhouses.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX-WCHS (Charleston-Huntington, WV)

Last week, the Bruins handily beat Hawaii 44-10 to open up their season, their fourth under head coach Chip Kelly. It was the UCLA defense leading the way in that game, holding Hawaii's usually high-flying offense to just 269 total yards. Part of that effort was two interceptions, as well as six points added on a punt return touchdown.

UCLA will have another chance to take advantage of an inexperienced quarterback this week. With Myles Brennan sidelined with an injury, LSU will turn to true sophomore Max Johnson under center. In six games for the Tigers last year, Johnson completed 58.7 percent of the 150 passes he threw.

Flipping sides, the Bruins starting quarterback is Dorian Thompson-Robinson. A true senior, he's in his fourth year at the helm of UCLA's offensive attack. The early lead against Hawaii limited his exposure in the team's first game, but he should be more of a focal point against an LSU squad that figures to be more competitive.

Some are expecting a breakout year for Thompson-Robinson, who was named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List before the season. The award is given annually to the best quarterback in Division-I college football.

Kickoff for Saturday night is at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on FOX-WCHS.

