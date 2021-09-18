September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU looks to improve to 2-1 against a Central Michigan team that gave Missouri a tough test in Week 1.
Author:

Even with its 34-7 win over McNeese State last week, the defining moment of the 2021 LSU football season is still its 38-27 loss to UCLA in the opener. On Saturday, the Tigers once again look to distance themselves from that upset, as they host the Central Michigan Chippewas.

How to Watch LSU vs. Central Michigan :

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

You can stream the LSU Tigers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

The Chippewas have been relatively successful in their own right this year. In their first matchup against an SEC opponent, they tested Missouri before falling 34-24. They followed that up with a 45-0 shutout of Robert Morris.

LSU's defense got after the quarterback in Week 2 and will look to keep that momentum going. Freshman defensive end Maason Smith had 3.0 sacks, while grad student Andre Anthony had 2.5.

On Saturday, they'll be chasing redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon. The Washington transfer has completed 57% of his passes through two games with four touchdowns and two interceptions. 

Saturday's game will be the first-ever meeting between LSU and Central Michigan. They'll kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

LSU Tigers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16763365
NCAA Football

How to Watch Stony Brook at Oregon

USATSI_16736733
NASCAR

How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race

UAB
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas

USATSI_16733277
NCAA Football

How to Watch Utah State at Air Force

USATSI_16734600
NCAA Football

How to Watch Auburn at Penn State

USATSI_16737271
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Central Michigan

USATSI_16734073
NCAA Football

How to Watch Furman at North Carolina State

USATSI_16736235
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina

USATSI_16772322
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy