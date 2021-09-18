LSU looks to improve to 2-1 against a Central Michigan team that gave Missouri a tough test in Week 1.

Even with its 34-7 win over McNeese State last week, the defining moment of the 2021 LSU football season is still its 38-27 loss to UCLA in the opener. On Saturday, the Tigers once again look to distance themselves from that upset, as they host the Central Michigan Chippewas.

How to Watch LSU vs. Central Michigan :

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

You can stream the LSU Tigers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Chippewas have been relatively successful in their own right this year. In their first matchup against an SEC opponent, they tested Missouri before falling 34-24. They followed that up with a 45-0 shutout of Robert Morris.

LSU's defense got after the quarterback in Week 2 and will look to keep that momentum going. Freshman defensive end Maason Smith had 3.0 sacks, while grad student Andre Anthony had 2.5.

On Saturday, they'll be chasing redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon. The Washington transfer has completed 57% of his passes through two games with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Saturday's game will be the first-ever meeting between LSU and Central Michigan. They'll kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.