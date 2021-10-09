No. 16 Kentucky looks to build on the momentum of last week's upset win over Florida and remain undefeated when LSU comes to town on Saturday.

Five weeks into the 2021 college football season, the SEC has three unbeaten teams remaining. Two of those teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country in Alabama and Georgia respectively, and then there's Kentucky.

The Wildcats are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play after last week's upset win over then-No. 10 Florida. They jumped from unranked to 16th in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

You can stream the LSU Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kentucky was able to beat Florida despite getting outgained 382 yards to 224, mainly because of its strong situational defense. The Gators converted just four of their 13 third downs (and failed to convert their only fourth-down attempt), and scored just one touchdown in three red-zone trips.

On the other side, the Tigers are coming off of a tough home loss to Auburn last week. LSU, which is entering this game at 3-2 and 1-1 in the conference, allowed 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 24-19 loss to Bo Nix's crew.

LSU will be without one of its top players for this game, with the report earlier this week that cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely after undergoing a foot procedure. Stingley is a projected top-five pick in April's NFL Draft.

Stingley's absence puts more pressure on an LSU pass rush that has dominated so far this year. The Tigers have 19 sacks, the second-most by a Power 5 team this season (Syracuse, 20). There are threats all along the defensive front, with sophomore BJ Ojulari leading the way with 4 1/2 sacks this season.

Kickoff from Lexington is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.