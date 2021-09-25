How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

September 25, 2021
How to Watch LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU looks to win its second straight game as it opens SEC play at Mississippi State. LSU took a tough loss at UCLA to begin the season, while Mississippi State is coming off of an unexpected loss to Memphis.
The LSU Tigers are still trying to figure out how good they are going to be this year. The two games they won were against McNeese State and Central Michigan. They took a 38-27 loss to UCLA. 

How to Watch: LSU at Mississippi State

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream LSU at Mississippi State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers get their second shot at a Power Five team on Saturday when they travel to Mississippi State. The Tigers struggled last year after dominating college football in 2019 when they won the national championship. A date with the Bulldogs should be a good measuring stick to see if they will be able to compete in the SEC this year.

The Bulldogs are still trying to find their identity under head coach Mike Leach. The offense, which is his calling card, hasn't been great yet in Starkville, but they have still managed to start the year 2-1. They beat Louisiana Tech and NC State in their first two games before dropping a tough 31-29 game against Memphis.

Mississippi State's comeback came up just short when its two point try came up short with 1:32 left that would have tied the game. It showed that the Bulldogs won't quit but that they still have a ways to go to be a consistent team and one that can compete with the big boys of the SEC.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
