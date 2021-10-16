    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. William & Mary Tribe: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson (10) scrambles from pressure applied by Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson (10) scrambles from pressure applied by Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maine Black Bears (1-4, 0-0 CAA) have home advantage in a CAA battle versus the William & Mary Tribe (4-1, 0-0 CAA) at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maine vs. William & Mary

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CW
    • Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maine and William & Mary Stats

    • This year, the Black Bears put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tribe allow (21.6).
    • The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Tribe have forced (0).
    • The Black Bears have allowed their opponents to score 37.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the 23.2 the Tribe are scoring per contest.
    • The Tribe have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Black Bears have forced turnovers (2).

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson has thrown for 677 yards (135.4 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Freddie Brock's team-high 213 rushing yards (42.6 per game) have come on 53 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 79 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has collected 201 yards (40.2 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 22 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Devin Young has put together a 165-yard season so far (33.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 21 passes.
    • Shawn Bowman's 11 grabs have netted him 137 yards (27.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    William & Mary Players to Watch

    • Darius Wilson has thrown for 531 yards (106.2 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 216 yards (43.2 ypg) on 33 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Donavyn Lester, has carried the ball 62 times for 276 yards (55.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Cole Blackman's 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Lachlan Pitts has collected 96 receiving yards (19.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in six passes this year.
    • JT Mayo's six receptions this season have resulted in 89 yards (17.8 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    William & Mary at Maine

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
