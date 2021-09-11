How to Watch Maine at James Madison

No. 3 James Madison looks to move to 2-0 against Maine.

Maine (0-1) has a tough start to the season. After opening last Thursday against No. 6 Delaware, the Black Bears now face an even tougher test, going on the road to play the No. 3 James Madison Dukes.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Maine managed to keep things close against Delaware, losing 34-24. The run game never got going, but quarterback Joe Fagnano was 24-for-41 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

But while the final score looked decent for the Black Bears, the team scored all 24 points in the second quarter which included a blocked punt return for a touchdown. Outside of that scoring burst, Maine struggled. In the second half. Every drive ended in a punt or a turnover.

Meanwhile, James Madison got its season started in a big way, beating Morehead State 68-10.

The Dukes picked off Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas three times and held the Eagles' leading rusher Issiah Aguero to just nine yards on eight carries.

Offensively, James Madison looked really, really strong.

Cole Johnson was 19-for-28 for 298 yards and five touchdowns. Kaelon Black and Latrele Palmer combined for 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Even backup quarterback Billy Atkins threw a touchdown pass. The Dukes were unstoppable.

Beating James Madison at home is nearly impossible. The team's last home loss was in October 2018, a three-point defeat to a ranked Elon team.

Maine kept things close last week, but while Delaware is a good team, James Madison is one of the best FCS programs in the country. It'll take a huge effort from the Black Bears this week to pull off a monumental upset.

