September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Maine at James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 James Madison looks to move to 2-0 against Maine.
Author:

Maine (0-1) has a tough start to the season. After opening last Thursday against No. 6 Delaware, the Black Bears now face an even tougher test, going on the road to play the No. 3 James Madison Dukes.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Maine at James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maine managed to keep things close against Delaware, losing 34-24. The run game never got going, but quarterback Joe Fagnano was 24-for-41 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

But while the final score looked decent for the Black Bears, the team scored all 24 points in the second quarter which included a blocked punt return for a touchdown. Outside of that scoring burst, Maine struggled. In the second half. Every drive ended in a punt or a turnover.

Meanwhile, James Madison got its season started in a big way, beating Morehead State 68-10.

The Dukes picked off Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas three times and held the Eagles' leading rusher Issiah Aguero to just nine yards on eight carries.

Offensively, James Madison looked really, really strong.

Cole Johnson was 19-for-28 for 298 yards and five touchdowns. Kaelon Black and Latrele Palmer combined for 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Even backup quarterback Billy Atkins threw a touchdown pass. The Dukes were unstoppable. 

Beating James Madison at home is nearly impossible. The team's last home loss was in October 2018, a three-point defeat to a ranked Elon team.

Maine kept things close last week, but while Delaware is a good team, James Madison is one of the best FCS programs in the country. It'll take a huge effort from the Black Bears this week to pull off a monumental upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2018

Maine at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Championship

James Madison
NCAAFB

How to Watch Maine at James Madison

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer

JT Daniels Georgia Bulldogs
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia

Georgia Southern
NCAAFB

How to Watch Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

Penn State Nittany Lions
NCAAFB

How to Watch Ball State at Penn State

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Buffalo at Nebraska

Boston College
NCAAFB

How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts

Navy Midshipmen
NCAAFB

How to Watch Air Force at Navy

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy