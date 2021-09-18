September 18, 2021
How to Watch Marist at Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of FCS schools start their 2021 seasons Saturday.
Neither Marist nor Columbia have played a football game in 2021. And with both teams also having sat out in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essentially been two years since either of these FCS programs has played a game.

That changes on Saturday.

How to Watch Marist at Columbia Online:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Marist at Columbia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2019, Marist went 4-7 while Columbia was 3-7. 

This season, Marist was picked to finish ninth out of 11 teams in the Pioneer Football League preseason poll. Columbia was picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the Ivy League.

Columbia averaged just 19.3 points per game in 2019, but quarterback Ty Lenhart is entering his third season with the Lions and should show some improvement in 2021. Keep an eye on Mike Roussos, a fixture on FCS All-American teams as a punt returner. He could get more snaps at wide receiver than fans saw in 2019.

As for the Red Foxes, Marist could be a surprise team this year. It avoids playing the two best teams in the conference, San Diego and Davidson. Running back Hunter Cobb was Honorable Mention All-PFL as a redshirt freshman in 2019, rushing for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns. Eleven of those touchdowns and 627 of his total yards were in the final five games. He'll be a player to watch in this contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

