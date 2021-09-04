How to Watch Marshall at Navy

After a 2020 season to forget, Navy looks to return to form in Saturday's season opener against Marshall.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Marshall started the 2020 season with seven straight wins before ending the season with three straight losses. Now the Thundering Herd starts off the 2021 season with the tough task of stopping Navy and their triple option.

Navy finished 3-7 last year but went 11-2 in 2019, including a bowl win against Kansas State.

