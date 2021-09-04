How to Watch Marshall at Navy

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd at Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a 2020 season to forget, Navy looks to return to form in Saturday's season opener against Marshall.
Author:

Navy stumbled in 2020 but will look to return to form this season, starting with Saturday's season opener against Marshall. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marshall started the 2020 season with seven straight wins before ending the season with three straight losses. Now the Thundering Herd starts off the 2021 season with the tough task of stopping Navy and their triple option.

Navy finished 3-7 last year but went 11-2 in 2019, including a bowl win against Kansas State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

