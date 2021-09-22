Marshall vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

September 22, 2021
Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws as offensive lineman Will Ulmer (50) blocks Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Pryson Greer (96) durning the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws as offensive lineman Will Ulmer (50) blocks Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Pryson Greer (96) durning the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Marshall

Appalachian State and Marshall Stats

  • The Mountaineers score 13.6 more points per game (33.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.7).
  • The Mountaineers have three giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have five takeaways .
  • The Thundering Herd have averaged 25.7 more points scored this year (43.7) than the Mountaineers have allowed (18.0).
  • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Appalachian State Players to Watch

  • Chase Brice has thrown for 751 yards (751.0 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 69.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 18 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Camerun Peoples has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 275 yards (275.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Nate Noel has rushed for 250 yards (250.0 per game) on 48 carries, while also catching four passes for 18 yards (18.0 per game).
  • Corey Sutton's 240 receiving yards (240.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Malik Williams has put together a 183-yard season so far (183.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes.
  • Thomas Hennigan's 10 grabs have turned into 160 yards (160.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Grant Wells leads Marshall with 1,113 passing yards (1113.0 ypg) on 78-of-116 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 13 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 46 times for 293 yards (293.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 55 yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Sheldon Evans has taken 26 carries for 79 yards (79.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 107 yards (107.0 per game).
  • Corey Gammage's 344 receiving yards (344.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions.
  • Talik Keaton has grabbed 12 passes for 208 yards (208.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Xavier Gaines' nine catches have netted him 134 yards (134.0 ypg).

Appalachian State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

East Carolina

W 33-19

Home

9/11/2021

Miami (FL)

L 25-23

Away

9/18/2021

Elon

W 44-10

Home

9/23/2021

Marshall

-

Home

10/2/2021

Georgia State

-

Away

10/12/2021

Louisiana

-

Away

10/20/2021

Coastal Carolina

-

Home

Marshall Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Navy

W 49-7

Away

9/11/2021

North Carolina Central

W 44-10

Home

9/18/2021

East Carolina

L 42-38

Home

9/23/2021

Appalachian State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Middle Tennessee

-

Away

10/9/2021

Old Dominion

-

Home

10/15/2021

North Texas

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Marshall at Appalachian State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws as offensive lineman Will Ulmer (50) blocks Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Pryson Greer (96) durning the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
