Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, in a clash of C-USA rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marshall and Middle Tennessee Stats

The Thundering Herd score 40.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (29.8).

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Raiders have forced (8).

The Blue Raiders, on average, score 6.5 more points (29.0) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.5).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).

Marshall Players to Watch

Grant Wells leads Marshall with 1,383 passing yards (345.8 ypg) on 96-of-149 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 376 yards (94.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Sheldon Evans has taken 30 carries for 99 yards (24.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 113 yards (28.3 per game).

Corey Gammage's team-high 356 receiving yards (89.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions.

Xavier Gaines has grabbed 14 passes for 238 yards (59.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Talik Keaton has hauled in 13 grabs for 215 yards (53.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 638 passing yards (159.5 ypg) on 47-of-70 passing with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 16 carries.

Amir Rasul's team-high 92 rushing yards (23.0 per game) have come on 35 carries this year.

Jimmy Marshall's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jarrin Pierce has put together a 185-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes.

Jaylin Lane's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Marshall Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 North Carolina Central W 44-10 Home 9/18/2021 East Carolina L 42-38 Home 9/23/2021 Appalachian State L 31-30 Away 10/2/2021 Middle Tennessee - Away 10/9/2021 Old Dominion - Home 10/15/2021 North Texas - Away 10/30/2021 Florida International - Home

Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Virginia Tech L 35-14 Away 9/18/2021 UTSA L 27-13 Away 9/24/2021 Charlotte L 42-39 Away 10/2/2021 Marshall - Home 10/9/2021 Liberty - Away 10/22/2021 UConn - Away 10/30/2021 Southern Miss - Home

Regional restrictions apply.