Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, in a clash of C-USA rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marshall and Middle Tennessee Stats

  • The Thundering Herd score 40.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (29.8).
  • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Raiders have forced (8).
  • The Blue Raiders, on average, score 6.5 more points (29.0) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.5).
  • The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Grant Wells leads Marshall with 1,383 passing yards (345.8 ypg) on 96-of-149 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
  • Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 376 yards (94.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Sheldon Evans has taken 30 carries for 99 yards (24.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
  • Corey Gammage's team-high 356 receiving yards (89.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions.
  • Xavier Gaines has grabbed 14 passes for 238 yards (59.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Talik Keaton has hauled in 13 grabs for 215 yards (53.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 638 passing yards (159.5 ypg) on 47-of-70 passing with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 16 carries.
  • Amir Rasul's team-high 92 rushing yards (23.0 per game) have come on 35 carries this year.
  • Jimmy Marshall's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jarrin Pierce has put together a 185-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes.
  • Jaylin Lane's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Marshall Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

North Carolina Central

W 44-10

Home

9/18/2021

East Carolina

L 42-38

Home

9/23/2021

Appalachian State

L 31-30

Away

10/2/2021

Middle Tennessee

-

Away

10/9/2021

Old Dominion

-

Home

10/15/2021

North Texas

-

Away

10/30/2021

Florida International

-

Home

Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Virginia Tech

L 35-14

Away

9/18/2021

UTSA

L 27-13

Away

9/24/2021

Charlotte

L 42-39

Away

10/2/2021

Marshall

-

Home

10/9/2021

Liberty

-

Away

10/22/2021

UConn

-

Away

10/30/2021

Southern Miss

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Marshall at Middle Tennessee State

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
