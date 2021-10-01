Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, in a clash of C-USA rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Marshall and Middle Tennessee Stats
- The Thundering Herd score 40.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (29.8).
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Raiders have forced (8).
- The Blue Raiders, on average, score 6.5 more points (29.0) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.5).
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).
Marshall Players to Watch
- Grant Wells leads Marshall with 1,383 passing yards (345.8 ypg) on 96-of-149 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 376 yards (94.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Sheldon Evans has taken 30 carries for 99 yards (24.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
- Corey Gammage's team-high 356 receiving yards (89.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions.
- Xavier Gaines has grabbed 14 passes for 238 yards (59.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Talik Keaton has hauled in 13 grabs for 215 yards (53.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 638 passing yards (159.5 ypg) on 47-of-70 passing with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 16 carries.
- Amir Rasul's team-high 92 rushing yards (23.0 per game) have come on 35 carries this year.
- Jimmy Marshall's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jarrin Pierce has put together a 185-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes.
- Jaylin Lane's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Marshall Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
North Carolina Central
W 44-10
Home
9/18/2021
East Carolina
L 42-38
Home
9/23/2021
Appalachian State
L 31-30
Away
10/2/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Away
10/9/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
10/15/2021
North Texas
-
Away
10/30/2021
Florida International
-
Home
Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Virginia Tech
L 35-14
Away
9/18/2021
UTSA
L 27-13
Away
9/24/2021
Charlotte
L 42-39
Away
10/2/2021
Marshall
-
Home
10/9/2021
Liberty
-
Away
10/22/2021
UConn
-
Away
10/30/2021
Southern Miss
-
Home
