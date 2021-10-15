Marshall vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs. North Texas Mean Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Sheldon Evans (5) runs the ball and shakes a tackle from Old Dominion Monarchs safety R'Tarriun Johnson (21) during the second quarter at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) play a familiar opponent when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium in a C-USA battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Texas vs. Marshall

    • Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Apogee Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marshall and North Texas Stats

    • The Thundering Herd score just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green surrender (32.2).
    • This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Mean Green's takeaways (9).
    • The Mean Green's average points scored this season (22.8) and the Thundering Herd's average points allowed (22.8) are exactly the same.
    • The Mean Green have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (11).

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Grant Wells leads Marshall with 2,003 passing yards (333.8 ypg) on 157-of-242 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
    • Rasheen Ali's team-high 566 rushing yards (94.3 per game) have come on 103 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 21 catches for 129 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Sheldon Evans has taken 39 carries for 131 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game).
    • Corey Gammage's 506 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions.
    • Shadeed Ahmed has collected 293 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.
    • Xavier Gaines' 19 receptions have yielded 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    North Texas Players to Watch

    • Jace Ruder leads North Texas with 544 passing yards (108.8 ypg) on 51-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, DeAndre Torrey, has carried the ball 115 times for 601 yards (120.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Aune has rushed for 119 yards (23.8 per game) on 31 carries.
    • Roderic Burns' 363 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jason Pirtle has racked up 138 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Jyaire Shorter's six receptions have netted him 107 yards (21.4 ypg).

    Marshall Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/23/2021

    Appalachian State

    L 31-30

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 34-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 20-13

    Home

    10/15/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UAB

    -

    Home

    North Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    UAB

    L 40-6

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 24-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Missouri

    L 48-35

    Away

    10/15/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Rice

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Marshall at North Texas

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    
