Marshall vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs. North Texas Mean Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) play a familiar opponent when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium in a C-USA battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch North Texas vs. Marshall
- Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Apogee Stadium
Stadium: Apogee Stadium
Marshall and North Texas Stats
- The Thundering Herd score just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green surrender (32.2).
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Mean Green's takeaways (9).
- The Mean Green's average points scored this season (22.8) and the Thundering Herd's average points allowed (22.8) are exactly the same.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (11).
Marshall Players to Watch
- Grant Wells leads Marshall with 2,003 passing yards (333.8 ypg) on 157-of-242 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Rasheen Ali's team-high 566 rushing yards (94.3 per game) have come on 103 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 21 catches for 129 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Sheldon Evans has taken 39 carries for 131 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game).
- Corey Gammage's 506 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions.
- Shadeed Ahmed has collected 293 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.
- Xavier Gaines' 19 receptions have yielded 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Jace Ruder leads North Texas with 544 passing yards (108.8 ypg) on 51-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, DeAndre Torrey, has carried the ball 115 times for 601 yards (120.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Aune has rushed for 119 yards (23.8 per game) on 31 carries.
- Roderic Burns' 363 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jason Pirtle has racked up 138 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Jyaire Shorter's six receptions have netted him 107 yards (21.4 ypg).
Marshall Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/23/2021
Appalachian State
L 31-30
Away
10/2/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 34-28
Away
10/9/2021
Old Dominion
W 20-13
Home
10/15/2021
North Texas
-
Away
10/30/2021
Florida International
-
Home
11/6/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
11/13/2021
UAB
-
Home
North Texas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
UAB
L 40-6
Home
9/25/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 24-17
Away
10/9/2021
Missouri
L 48-35
Away
10/15/2021
Marshall
-
Home
10/23/2021
Liberty
-
Home
10/30/2021
Rice
-
Away
11/6/2021
Southern Miss
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
