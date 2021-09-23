September 23, 2021
How to Watch Marshall at Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top Group of 5 programs face off Thursday night in a fantastic showdown between Marshall and Appalachian State.

It's a meeting of one of the best programs in Conference USA and one of best in the Sun Belt on Thursday night, as Marshall (2-1) hits the road to take on Appalachian State (2-1).

How to Watch Marshall at Appalachian State:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Marshall at Appalachian State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thundering Herd opened the season with big wins over Navy and NC Central but dropped a close one last week to East Carolina, falling 42-38. Marshall led that game by 17 points before surrendering 21 points to the Pirates in the fourth quarter.

Marshall has been one of the best offensive teams in the nation, ranking second in total offense and third in passing yards per game. The Thundering Herd have 10 plays of 40-plus yards, the most in the FBS.

The Mountaineers also have a win over East Carolina on their resume, beating the Pirates 33-19. The team also came just short of beating No. 22 Miami on the road two weeks ago, losing 25-23.

Appalachian State is 32nd in yards per game and 51st in points per game, but that's a number that's been dragged down by the Miami game when the Hurricanes held the Mountaineers to 23 points and 326 yards.

This is the 24th all-time meeting between these programs, which used to compete against each other in the Southern Conference. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 14-9. Marshall has won the last three meetings, including a 17-7 victory last season in the first game between the teams since 2002.

Based on how both of these offenses look, the 2021 meeting is unlikely to look like last year's low-scoring affair.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Marshall at Appalachian State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
NCAA Football

