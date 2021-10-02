Marshall looks to rebound from last week's loss to Appalachian State as it faces Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Marshall has split its four games so far this season, with two wins against Navy and N.C. Central and two losses against Appalachian State and East Carolina. The Thundering Herd will look to rebound from last week's loss to App State as they take on Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders have lost three of their first four games, with their only win coming in their season opener against Monmouth.

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has 1,383 passing yards through four games, while Middle Tennessee State quarterback Chase Cunningham has 638 passing yards. Bailey Hockman, who began the year as starting quarterback for the Blue Raiders, had 463 passing yards before he decided to quit the team earlier this month.

Middle Tennessee State's leading rusher Amir Rasul has just 92 yards on 35 rushes this season so far. The Blue Raider have seven rushers with more than 20 yards, but they also have four rushers with negative yards, including Hockman.

Both teams have subpar defenses. Marshall has given up 90 points and Middle Tennessee has given up 119.

As long as Marshall's team continues to provide solid offense, the Thundering Herd should overwhelm Middle Tennessee State.

