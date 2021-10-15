North Texas searches for its first conference win when it faces Marshall in this Friday night college football matchup.

Marshall (3-3, 1-1) will head on the road for the rare Friday night college football game this week, as it goes to Denton to face North Texas (1-4, 0-2).

How to Watch: Marshall at North Texas

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



TV: CBS Sports Network

Seth Littrell's squad opened the year with a 44-14 win over FCS program Northwestern State, but it's been all downhill since, with the team dropping four games in a row. The offense showed some spark against Missouri last week though, scoring 35 points and outscoring the Tigers 28-17 in the second half.

It appears that UNT will turn to Austin Aune at quarterback this week after he threw for four touchdowns last week. The team had been struggling to decide between Aune and Jace Ruder as the starter.

Running back DeAndre Torrey is sixth in the country in yards per game at 120.2.

Marshall has fared better this year, with a .500 record through six games. But the team lost three games in a row before taking overtime last week to beat Old Dominion.

Marshall's offense has powered it this year. The Thundering Herd rank eighth in total offense at 515 yards per game, with 358 of those coming through the air, the seventh-best mark in the country.

Defensively, this team gets after the passer with 24 sacks. That ranks second in the FBS.

This is the first meeting of these teams since 2016 when UNT won 38-21.

